Liam Gallagher takes aim at Liverpool on Twitter yet again but gets ruined

Liam Gallagher – former Oasis band member and well-known Manchester City fan – just can’t seem to get Liverpool out of his head.

Leeds United were promoted back to the Premier League last night, after 16 years away from the English top-flight, and the singer couldn’t help but somehow drag the Reds into it.

Gallagher bizarrely claimed that the West Yorkshire outfit’s promotion is superior to the Premier League title. Take a look at the tweet below:

Leeds Utd getting promotion pisses all over LFC wining there 1st PL title have you seen your mother baby standing in the shadows MCFC x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 18, 2020

We particularly like Gareth Roberts’ response, with The Anfield Wrap mogul saying: ‘Yeah but without The Beatles, The La’s and The Real People, Oasis never is,‘ in his reply to the singer.

It’s not the first time one of the Gallaghers has taken a swipe at the Premier League champions this year though, with brother Noel taking aim in a radio interview back in March.

“Liverpool, for all their fans crowing, have been the best team in England once in 30 years,” the High Flying Birds singer told talkSPORT.

But it’s been younger brother Liam who has riled up Liverpool fans on Twitter with a few bitter messages relating to the Reds during lockdown.

According to Gallagher, the only reason the season wasn’t voided was to keep Liverpool fans happy – which would of course mean no football for anyone, and City’s FA Cup and Champions League campaigns ended early.