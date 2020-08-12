Bayern boss Flick makes prediction for Thiago’s future – and it’s good news for Liverpool

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick reckons his midfield gem Thiago is Premier League bound.

The Spaniard has refused any contract extensions offered to him by the Bundesliga champions and has alerted them of his intention to leave this summer.

Bayern will not stand in his way, and Flick reckons a move to England awaits the 29-year-old, who in our opinion is one of the very best central midfielders on the planet.

“As a person and as an athlete, I can understand him,” Flick told German outlet Sport Bild, as translated by the Metro.

“Thiago played for Barcelona, and seven years for Bayern. Now he wants a new challenge, which in my opinion must be the Premier League.”

Liverpool are well stocked in midfield, with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones backing up Jurgen Klopp’s tried and trusted trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum – but Thiago offers us something none of the current seven do.

That’s a unique technical ability and vision on the ball to create from deep.

The price-tag for Thiago is around £30m, which isn’t unreasonable, although it remains to be seen if the Reds are willing to splash it on the world-class midfielder, who in fairness, is fairly injury prone.

Still, his ability means we’d get three seasons our of him at least – and if they’re trophy laded ones – it’d likely be worth it.