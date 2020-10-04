(Video) Salah spotting travelling with Liverpool squad, denouncing COVID-19 rumours

There were some rumours online that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah had tested positive for COVID-19, but these reports appear to be wide of the mark.

The Egyptian was spotted with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, travelling to face Aston Villa on Sunday night – something he’d certainly not be doing if he was infected.

The rumours sparked up shortly after Sadio Mane had actually tested positive for the virus.

Honestly, the quicker we can get rid – or at least identify – these Internet ITKs, the better!

Take a watch of the video below: