Bascombe: Liverpool ‘likely’ to sign ‘two’ centre-backs this deadline day, with Michael Edwards ‘spinning plates’

Michael Edwards is working overtime today to get not only Ben Davies through the door, but another centre-half on top.

Preston’s 25-year-old Davies has now passed his medical and we imagine an announcement will be imminent – but perhaps the club will hold out and unveil the defender alongside another this evening!

Telegraph journalist Chris Bascombe says Edwards is doing all he can to make sure Davies isn’t the only arrival before 11pm Monday night.

“It’s been a while since Liverpool have been one of the most active clubs on a transfer deadline day. They have certainly avoided the last-minute dash during the Jurgen Klopp era,” Bascombe writes in the Telegraph.

“But today, with an echo of when they signed Jerzy Dudek and Chris Kirkland within a matter of hours in 2001, a month of searching for a centre-back is likely to end with TWO defenders holding aloft the red scarf by the end of the day.

“Pending a medical, one of them will be Preston North End’s Ben Davies for £2 million. As for the second, the most common phrases at Anfield in the last 72 hours have been ‘there are a few irons in the fire’ and the club’s Sporting Director Michael Edwards is ‘spinning a few plates’.

“That could bring Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, although Duje Caleta-Car of Marseilles is also under consideration.”

Fabrizio Romano has already ruled out three potential signings, but things can move very quickly on a deadline day and Edwards usually gets what he wants in the transfer market.

Shkodran Mustafi would be the easiest one to get over the line because Arsenal will let us have him for nothing, but he’s also the player who’d bring the least excitement due to his poor record at the Emirates.

We’d still probably take him, given the ridiculous injury situation and the fact we can’t guarantee Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and the incoming Davies will remain fit until the summer!