Liverpool rejected loan offers for Curtis Jones; Steven Gerrard influence cited

Curtis Jones has been an important player for Liverpool this season, taking on a much more involved role than perhaps he’d have expected before the end of last summer.

With injury problems throughout the squad in recent months, the young Scouser has been thrust into a more senior role for the Reds and has shown maturity in it.

But it almost wasn’t to be, as Liverpool reportedly rejected numerous loan moves for Jones last season with Jurgen Klopp said to be convinced of the player’s abilities.

As cited by The Athletic’s James Pearce, the Liverpool manager saw rough edges being slowly ironed out by the environment the midfielder had walked into.

Also explained in the above report is the influence club legend Steven Gerrard had on the teenager as U18 coach in the 2017/18 season.

The iconic former captain is said to have dedicated a lot of time to help open Jones’ eyes to what he could achieve if his work ethic and mindset were right, which sparked a sharper focus in the youngster.

Jones was handed the No.17 shirt, which was famously donned by Gerrard in his early years at Anfield, before the start of the current season.