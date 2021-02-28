Liverpool circle Real Madrid star yet to open contract talks despite 2022 expiration – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in defender Raphael Varane, who is yet to open contract talks with Real Madrid despite his current deal running out next summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), who claim the Premier League champions are the ‘latest’ club to express an interest in the Frenchman.

Varane’s current contract with Real Madrid is said to expire at the end of next season, meaning he’s free to arrange a transfer with other clubs in ten months’ time.

MORE: Leicester scrambling to agree extension with forward amid Liverpool interest – report

If the Spaniards want to keep their man, they’ll have to begin talks soon – but if they want to cash in, they’ll have to consider a sale this coming summer.

For Liverpool, Varane could be a solid option at the back. The Frenchman has bags of experience and is one of the best defenders playing in Europe.

Even with Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the squad, the Reds could do with another decent centre-half, something we’ve lacked since Dejan Lovren moved to Zenit at the end of last season.

Just how serious Liverpool’s supposed interest in Varane truly is remains to be seen, though.