(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints at big future for “exceptional” Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was buzzing with Curtis Jones’ performance on Sunday night as the young Scouser bagged a wonderful goal against Sheffield United.

The midfielder latched onto a last-ditch cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold, but didn’t rush his chance – he took his time and slotted it beyond Aaron Ramsdale, who had a good game.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Klopp hinted at a big future for Jones at Liverpool, describing our No.17 as an “exceptional” young talent.

Take a look at the video below:

🗣️ "There’s a lot to come from Curtis. The potential is exceptional." Jurgen Klopp is buzzing over Jones after the young Scouser's Man of the Match performance tonight 🌟 #LFC pic.twitter.com/BqtpGy1UgR — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 28, 2021