Liverpool set for talks with Egypt after Salah named in Olympic squad

Egypt have named Mohamed Salah in their preliminary squad for the upcoming Olympic Games, despite not having talked with Liverpool yet.

The National Team’s U23s boss Shawky Gharib has confirmed he plans on including the forward as one of three senior players in his roster this summer.

As initially reported by the Echo, Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to let Salah take part in the tournament and talks are yet to be held between the Reds and the Pharaohs.

Speaking on Egyptian TV (via Ahram), Gharib confirmed the Liverpool superstar will be included in his preliminary squad ahead of holding talks with the Premier League champions.

“Egypt U23s’ preliminary squad will be led by Mohamed Salah and Mohamed El-Shennawi alongside another goalkeeper,” the coach said on Sunday.

MORE: Three potential Wijnaldum replacements Liverpool could target this summer

“Salah is currently one of the most important players in the world and it’s normal to call him for Egypt. We will start official talks with Liverpool after the international break.”

After the season Liverpool have endured thus far, with an irritating number of fitness concerns, it’s understandable Klopp will be resistant to sanctioning Salah’s inclusion in the tournament this summer.

The talks between club and country will take place later this month, with the player’s own preference set to play a critical role in the final decision.