(Video) ‘We shouldn’t get used to losing games’ – Wijnaldum issues rallying call ahead of Fulham clash

Gini Wijnaldum has shared his belief that Liverpool can improve upon their circumstances by handling situations that don’t go in our favour better.

Having lost five straight home games in a row, we can imagine that the players and manager are taking things to heart – as we’d expect.

With 11 games left to play in the season, however, there’s still time for the side to change their fortunes, starting with Fulham this afternoon.

It’s clear that injuries have played a massive part in the drop-off in performances and results this term, but hopefully the players can find a way through this difficult period.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

🗣 "We shouldn't get used to losing games." Gini Wijnaldum on Liverpool's current poor form pic.twitter.com/0iqwBkxqXB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2021