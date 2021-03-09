David Moyes claims reported Liverpool target will cost Reds ‘far, far more than £100m’

Liverpool are reportedly interested in West Ham star Declan Rice and could rival Manchester United for the England international

According to transfer guru Ian McGarry (via the Echo), the midfielder has caught the eye of the Premier League’s two biggest clubs.

It was previously claimed Rice could be available for less than £50million, but this has been blown out of the water by manager David Moyes.

The Scot believes interested clubs will have to shell out over £100million if they want to sign the 22-year-old in the current climate.

“I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer,” Moyes told the London Evening Standard.

“Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more. I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and nowhere near had the impact of Declan Rice would have. Also English, just had Brexit, so I wouldn’t agree with the owners if Declan Rice was only £100m. No, I wouldn’t.”

“For me I have watched the prices of some players who have gone to clubs recently and they could not lace Declan Rice’s boots,” Moyes continued.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders lately, especially in light of there being a lack of news on Gini Wijnaldum’s contract stand-off with the club.

Should the Dutchman depart Anfield this summer when his current deal runs out, the Reds could do a lot worse than Rice but it’s hard to imagine any club shelling out over £100million for the England man.