Nat Phillips reveals funny story about winding up Man City fan when Liverpool won the title

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has revealed a funny story about winding up one of his Stuttgart teammates last season when the Reds won the Premier League title.

The player in question, Philipp Klement, is apparently a Manchester City fan, and the Bolton born centre-half made sure he knew who the new champions were.

Speaking to Daily Mail journalist Dom King, Phillips said he’d often sit next to the Stuttgart midfielder and once Liverpool were confirmed as the 2019/20 title holders, he took his chance to rub salt in the wound.

“When the lads officially won the League last year, I was still in Germany. I drove into the Stuttgart training ground blasting ‘YNWA’ from the car. Philipp Klement, who used to sit next to me, was a Man City fan so I wanted to make sure he knew what had happened,” said the Reds defender.

Phillips has taken on a lot more responsibility this season than anyone could have expected, with devastating injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Most recently, the 23-year-old put in a monstrous performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League as Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 aggregate victory.