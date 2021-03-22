Real Madrid prepared to offer Liverpool £26m for 26-year-old midfielder – report

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and are willing to offer £25.7 million to entice the Reds.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Todofichajes, who claim Los Blancos are aware they need to ‘rejuvenate their squad a little’ this summer.

The timing of the report is somewhat interesting, with Liverpool set to travel to Madrid in just a couple of weeks for a massive Champions League fixture.

One may suspect this rumour has been placed in the Spanish media to stir up problems at Anfield – if so, we’re sure that plan will fall flat on its face.

The quoted amount of €30 million (£25.7m) is also insulting, with Liverpool obviously primed to laugh off such a low offer for Keita.

MORE: Barcelona deny pre-contract agreement with Liverpool star Wijnaldum

Todofichajes go on to claim the Reds would reject Real Madrid’s offer and demand at least €40 million (£34.3m), but even that seems too low for a player who cost over £50 million just three years ago.

For what it’s worth, Reds – this report is worth highlighting, but the idea of Keita moving to Real Madrid for a fee of around £30 million is pure lunacy and should be ignored.