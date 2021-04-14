Pandemic has ruined Wijnaldum’s chances of mega-Bosman contract and Gini may now stay at Liverpool – Telegraph

Running down a contract for a player around the age of 30 is an attractive option, because it boosts the chances of one last big pay day, with a potential new club happy to offer a huge sign-on fee and large wages instead of the transfer fee they would have had to pay in a usual deal…

That was the case until COVID-19, anyway.

Football finances have taken a whack and according to the Telegraph, this has affected Gini Wijnaldum’s chances of a lucrative Bosman deal – with nothing yet signed or sealed.

Journalist Mike McGrath says that there is now still a chance Wijnaldum will renew with Liverpool – although we reckon it’s still an outside bet.

He clearly wants a new adventure – and we’re not even sure his reasoning for an exit is entirely financial.

Gini could play for Barcelona, in sunny Spain, for a few years – in a more attacking position than the one he’s had to under Jurgen Klopp.

We’d hold no grudges if Wijnaldum made this decision – and simply be grateful for his service over the years.

Let’s see what happens.