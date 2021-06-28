Henderson waxes lyrical about Klopp & reveals cheeky text: “People love him”

Jordan Henderson has recently been speaking about Jurgen Klopp and revealed the Liverpool manager has texted him during England duty.

The midfielder was asked about the Reds boss in a recent interview and took the opportunity to wax lyrical about the German.

MORE: Liverpool alert to Atletico Madrid midfielder’s transfer wish this summer – report

Henderson, who has played under Klopp at Liverpool for six seasons, said “a lot of people love him” and highlighted that even neutral fans enjoy the 54-year-old.

“The gaffer at Liverpool has been very influential,” the Three Lions star commented, as per HITC. “The charisma he has got, a lot of people love him even if you’re a neutral fan.

“He’s had a big part [to play] in the Premier League. As soon as the final whistle went [when Germany drew with Hungary] he just sent me a smiley face emoji.”

Klopp and Henderson will be on opposing sides later this week as Germany meet England in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

The Liverpool boss will undoubtedly be rooting for his national side, but will surely be keeping a keen eye on his captain, should the 31-year-old get the nod from Gareth Southgate.