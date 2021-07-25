Liverpool wanted three Real Madrid stars in exchange for Steven Gerrard’s services plus €45m back in 2005 – AS

Liverpool reportedly wanted three Real Madrid stars, in addition to €45m, in exchange for the services of Steven Gerrard back in 2005.

This comes from AS, with the publication stating that Ruben de la Red, Alvaro Arbeloa and Javi Garcia were the players desired by the Merseysiders, with the club’s demands thought to be too much for the interested party.

There was a second attempt by the La Liga giants in 2009, which again failed to attract the midfielder to the Spanish capital.

Given Gerrard’s obvious quality at the time, one may reasonably argue (accounting for the inflation of asking prices over the years) that Madrid would have easily got the better of the two deals with the Englishman’s signature.

It’s difficult to imagine what we would have been like without our talismanic midfielder, particularly during a time of turmoil between Rafa Benitez’s departure and Sir Kenny Dalglish’s short second stint at the club.

It’s a genuine shame to think that the ex-skipper would have had a chance to play under Jurgen Klopp had he not left for LA Galaxy in 2015, which may have very well extended his career in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, should the 41-year-old continue his upward trajectory in management, one would think he would be considered a genuine contender for the Anfield hotseat in three years time, should Klopp not extend his stay in Merseyside.

