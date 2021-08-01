Lijnders says Liverpool star ‘could be the lead singer in a boy band’ after karaoke session

Pep Lijnders has lauded Japan international Taki Minamino’s vocal skills after the player took part in karaoke in a club bonding session.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be fond of such activities to boost team spirit ahead of the season proper.

“On Friday night, we had a karaoke session with the players in the hotel. Wow, it was interesting!” the Dutchman told liverpoolfc.com.

“Let me say it like this, Taki could be the lead singer in a boy band… but the standout performer was Billy Koumetio. Not with his singing, but with his dancing skills… that’s why they invented the word ‘rhythm’, while Jake Cain was set up by his table and had to sing Candy Shop.

“We all still remember Alisson’s performance of a few years ago, on the guitar in Evian. He was with us for only two days and blew everyone away.

“This time, Vitor will have to sing in Evian – I think the whole camp looks forward to that one!”

The Reds are due to face Serie A outfit Bologna on Thursday, having already moved their training camp to Evian, in two hour-long fixtures.

Minamino continues to be a source of mystery as far as the club’s plans for the future are concerned, with the player having enjoyed a mixed time at Anfield since making the switch from RB Salzburg.

A loan move to Southampton appeared to have allowed the 26-year-old to turn a corner, registering two league goals in his first three appearances for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side, though failed to achieve consistency in the remainder of his time on the South Coast.

With his contract not set to expire until 2024, however, it’s unlikely that Klopp will choose to part ways with the Japanese forward this summer.

