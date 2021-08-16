Liverpool have ‘concrete interest’ in 23-year-old England international – report

Liverpool reportedly hold ‘concrete interest’ in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

That’s according to reputable outlet The Athletic, who claim Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the England international.

Barnes in undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s outstanding talents, and reported interest from Liverpool is exciting.

The Reds have a habit of picking up gems from within the English football pyramid, with Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota stand-outs.

With three of the aforementioned players hailing from downed sides, signing Barnes would certainly be a little different, especially as The Athletic also claim he’s set to sign a new deal with Leicester City.

It’s not the first time Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, though – with reports earlier this year stating the Reds are keeping an eye on the winger’s contract situation.