Liverpool target transfer listed by club, but Reds could face competition from Arsenal – reports

Reported Liverpool target Houssem Aouar has been transfer listed by Lyon as the Ligue 1 side hope to address an ‘attitude problem’ in their dressing room.

That’s according to French outlet RMC Sport, cited by GFFN, who claim Thiago Mendes, Rayan Cherki and Islam Slimani could also be moved on before the deadline.

The above report states Aouar could be available for a discount price this summer, which should get ears burning at Liverpool.

Linked with moves to Arsenal and Juventus in recent months, the France international has previously commanded a market value of £50 million.

Just last month, CaughtOffisde reported that Liverpool’s interest in Aouar is ‘growing’ as the Reds look to find a suitable replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim Arsenal are also keen on the Lyon star, state Jurgen Klopp is an ‘obstacle’ for Juventus, should they opt to make a move this summer.