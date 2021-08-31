Two players crucial for Liverpool last season could leave Anfield tonight – report

Liverpool duo Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams could be set to depart the club before tonight’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim interest in the defenders is rising.

It’s believed Williams is close to signing for Championship outfit Swansea City on a season-long loan, while Phillips could depart in a permanent move elsewhere.

The above report states Liverpool are unwilling to allow Nat to leave on loan and have reluctantly slapped a price-tag on his head.

Phillips and Williams were crucial to the Reds last season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all picking up long-term injuries before January.

Rhys is still just 20-years-old and lacking in first-team experience, so a temporary move away from Anfield could suit him well.

Phillips, four years old than his defensive partner, is arguably in need of finding a club where he’ll get regular action – unless he fancies wrestling with Gomez, Matip and summer signing Ibou Konate for the spots in Liverpool’s match-day squad.