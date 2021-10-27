Scholes weighs in on Liverpool’s ‘devastating’ Man Utd win that drops rivals down in the title race pecking order

Paul Scholes has claimed that Liverpool have established themselves within a two-horse race for the Premier League title after inflicting a ‘devestating’ defeat upon his former side at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The 46-year-old added that he felt English top-flight leaders Chelsea would fall behind Manchester City and the Reds in the battle for the title.

“I think it’s a devastating day for the Premier League,” the United legend was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“Seeing Liverpool go to Old Trafford and win so convincingly, I think it will make City worry.”

“Chelsea… I’m not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I think City watching that today, in the Champions League or the Premier League, that will frighten them.”

The Reds’ latest victory brought them back to within touching distance of Thomas Tuchel’s men who remain only a point ahead of the Merseysiders in the table.

Whilst we’d be inclined to argue that the title race may be slightly closer than Scholes suggests, we’d certainly agree that Liverpool deserve to be considered a genuine challenger.

Two wins in a row away at the Wanda Metropolitano and Old Trafford certainly cement the notion that we could be set to taste silverware once more under Jurgen Klopp.

The loss of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the middle of the season to AFCON will undoubtedly create some concerns, however, we’ve still proven that we’re very much in it for the long-haul, if we can avoid another major injury crisis.

