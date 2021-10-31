(Video) Arsenal fans become the latest to steal Liverpool’s ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ chant

Many rival supporters bemoan the quality of our fans, yet are all very quick to copy and steal our chants whenever possible.

In a video on YouTube, Syston Gunner has uploaded the Gunner’s attempt of the chant we made famous, in what can only be described as a carbon copy of our song.

Whether it’s Wolves fans and their ‘Si Senior’ copycat, or Aston Villa and now Arsenal signing ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ – imitation is always the greatest form of flattery.

The lyrics have been posted to Twitter by @clockendben30 and as if the imitation wasn’t enough, the first line is about us too:

Quality👏👏

🎶We won the league at Anfield,

we won it at the lane,

Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford,

no one can say the same.

Mikel Arteta’s army,

we’re Arsenal through and through,

we’ll sing it in the North Bank,

and in the Clock End too.

Allez Allez Allez🎶 pic.twitter.com/T7lpKDdgjG — Ben Bennett (@clockendben30) October 28, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see if they will be brazen enough to use our chant when they travel to Anfield on the 20th of November.

You can listen and watch the full chant here via YouTube: