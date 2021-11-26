(Video) “It was so pure” – Peter Crouch marvels over Thiago’s “delightful” Champions League finish against Porto

Thiago Alcantara provided the moment of the match against Porto as he timed his long-range effort to perfection.

Supporters are running out of superlatives to describe the goal by the Spanish international and replays must be hitting the millions by now.

Following the game, Peter Crouch was given the task of providing his thoughts on the goal and he didn’t hold back on his praise of our No.6.

The 40-year-old said: “You could look at this from every angle and you could spend ten minutes on it because it was so pure.

“I think it’s the [camera angle] from behind the goal where you see it, it’s such a difficult skill to keep that down.

“He’s got players bodies in the way and for him to control it and the technique to keep that low and as far in the corner as you could possibly go, it’s just a delightful strike from such a wonderful technical player”.

As a man who had great technique himself, the former Liverpool striker is well versed in being able to provide his insight into how the goal was scored.

It’s not just the distance but the way in which the ball is hit and then the little drop before it lifts back up off the ground and finds the far corner.

A goal that will perhaps outlive the memory of the game, we’re going to go and watch it again!

You can watch the full post-match breakdown courtesy of BT Sport (via Soccer Break on YouTube):

