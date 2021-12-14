(Video) Mateusz Musialowski nets superb hat-trick in four-goal U18s thrashing

Mateusz Musialowski was a force of nature for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side, registering an impressive hat-trick for Liverpool U18s.

The young Pole was an integral presence throughout proceedings, producing some superb dribbles and passes throughout the U18s clash with Fleetwood to terrorise the opposition backline.

The teenager is one of our most highly-rated talents in the Academy and one we’re more than hopeful can make the step up to the senior side in the near future to showcase his ability on the biggest stage in English football.

You can catch the clip and the goals (at 5:50, 6:16 and ) below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit: