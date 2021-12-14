(Video) Thiago compared to a ‘veteran Kopite’ in brilliant clip from Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa

Thiago Alcantara remained, as one might imagine, fully invested in proceedings even beyond his substitution during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Spaniard earned a comparison with the Kop faithful from one Twitter user, @issam_LFC, after being spotted standing on the bench as the game drew closer to a conclusion.

It’s been nothing short of a delight for supporters seeing last year’s summer signing finally rack up a consistent run of minutes for the first-team after being hampered by injury during the 2020/21 campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @issam_LFC & originating from LFCTV:

That’s Thiago Alcantara there, Liverpool’s number 6, acting like a veteran Kopite. We really are living the dream. pic.twitter.com/GqCGmKs2Xn — Issam (@issam_LFC) December 13, 2021