Newcastle handed boost in preparations for Liverpool clash as Reds analyst makes the switch to Tyneside

Liverpool have lost Mark Leyland to Newcastle United, with the Premier League outfit convincing the 36-year-old to take up a promotion as a first-team coach analyst.

The data analyst and coach had been with the club since 2013, rejoining with former colleague Eddie Howe in Tyneside, as reported by Melissa Reddy at the Independent.

Whilst it’s not necessarily a move that could completely derail the Reds’ hopes of extending their winning run domestically, it’s a loss that will no doubt be felt by the side’s coaching team.

READ MORE: Liverpool handed AFCON blow as Melissa Reddy shares CAF ‘fake news’ update

The beauty of us having adopted a sustainable model of promotion from within means that Liverpool won’t suffer for long, with suitable candidates seemingly always available from the wings to take up more responsibility.

It’s this wealth of talent that has given our owners the confidence to trust in appointing Julian Ward as resident transfer and negotiation guru, Michael Edwards’, replacement following a recommendation from the sporting director.

Such a level of continuity will be critical when it comes to sustaining the recent success we’ve enjoyed throughout the Jurgen Klopp era, particularly as we near our biggest challenge yet – replacing our talismanic head coach.

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan