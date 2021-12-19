(Video) Jurgen Klopp and Son Heung-min share a laugh and joke at full-time of a chaotic game

Jurgen Klopp was certainly not best pleased with a very debatable refereeing performance but somehow Son Heung-min managed to get a laugh out of him.

Whilst shaking hands with all of his and the Tottenham Hotspur players, our manager was making a beeline for the referee Paul Tierney in what was sure to be a release of emotion.

Despite this balled up anger within the German, he still had time to laugh and joke with the South Korean forward.

Spurs’ No.7 is certainly a talented footballer and perhaps our boss was touting a move for him to come to Anfield.

Whatever they were joking about, it’s great that both men can be in the midst of a huge battle and then leave it behind at the full-time whistle.

Even the opponents love our manager.

You can watch the interaction between Klopp and Son courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

Heung-min Son manages to get a smile out of Jurgen Klopp after the match 🤣 pic.twitter.com/T0bYZThMn4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

