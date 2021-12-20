‘No question at all’ – Ex-PL forward agrees with Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Harry Kane’s ‘reckless’ tackle

Former Premier League forward Dion Dublin has claimed that Harry Kane’s tackle on Andy Robertson was a red card and believes that the Liverpool defender’s actions saved him from a broken leg.

The England captain was only awarded a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney much to the frustration of Jurgen Klopp who was furious but remained calm in his post-match press conference.

“The only reason Robbo [Andrew Robertson] didn’t break his leg was because he knew the challenge was coming and he knew what he was going to do with the ball before the ball arrived,” Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live (Football London).

“He was just going to lift it up and allow [Harry] Kane to plough into him.

“Harry Kane knows it is a bad tackle, his studs were showing and he was too high. He wasn’t high, knee level, but he was too high, it was reckless and it was a red card, no question at all.”

Robertson was sent off for a reckless challenge on Spurs defender Emerson Royal which was probably the correct decision, but for Kane to only receive a yellow card was a disgrace.

The video assistant referee was Chris Kavanagh and he bizarrely must have felt that the England captain’s tackle wasn’t that bad as he didn’t recommend Tierney to check the pitchside VAR monitor.

The standard of officiating in the Premier League clearly doesn’t match the quality of football we see on the pitch which is rather frustrating.

Something needs to be done because every week we are seeing more and more baffling decisions from referees.

It’s good to see pundits speaking out on the situation, though, sometimes that’s what the governing bodies need in order for them to take some action.