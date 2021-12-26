(Video) Cheeky Sadio Mane reveals 28-year-old is his slowest teammate at Liverpool & shares surprise at Phillips’ FIFA rating

Sadio Mane admitted some surprise at Nathaniel Phillips being rated as the slowest member of the Liverpool squad in FIFA 22’s rankings.

When questioned on who he thought should have held the rank in question the Senegalese international was quick to mention world-class defensive midfielder, Fabinho.

Though far from being a pace merchant, speed isn’t exactly critical to the Brazil international’s game, with the 28-year-old relying on excellent decision-making and positioning to exact his duties for the club.

You can catch the clip below (at 6:25), courtesy of Soccer AM’s official YouTube channel: