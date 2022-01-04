‘Regretting it’ ‘Disappointed’ – These Liverpool fans bemoan summer call that is ‘haunting’ the club

With Liverpool’s midfield having fielded a great deal of criticism this term as injuries and COVID has taken their toll on the squad, a number of fans took to Twitter to share their regret at the departure of Gini Wijnaldum.

The incredibly reliable midfielder parted ways with the Anfield-based outfit in the summer window after failing to reach an agreement to extend his stay at the club.

Life hasn’t proven to be exactly rosy for the Dutch international in the French capital, however, with some reports linking the 31-year-old with a return to the English top-flight.

The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United would appear to be leading the interest for the ex-Red, if reports are to be believed, however.

The possibility of a return for the former Magpies man in Merseyside will be far from likely, particularly with the club generally reluctant to engage in the January window unless driven by desperation or the availability of the right man at the right time.

Though we’re certainly struggling to build a frequently available and consistent selection of midfielders, it’s worth pointing out that the situation hasn’t been helped by matters outside our control.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

People are starting to realise how important Gini Wijnaldum was to our midfield… he was the glue in the middle. + The thing we miss evidently the most is his AVAILABILITY! pic.twitter.com/moYuujJ4Tr — The Anfield Shout (@TheAnfieldShout) January 3, 2022

We’re missing Wijnaldum’s availability, consistency and presence in the midfield. We should’ve done more to keep him at the club or at least replaced him in the summer, and that’s coming back to haunt us. pic.twitter.com/ytoPhTkigW — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 3, 2022

We didn’t replace Lovren and regretted it. We didn’t replace Gini Wijnaldum and now we are regretting it. Liverpool Football Club need to start being proactive in the transfer window, rather than reactive. — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 2, 2022

Gini Wijnaldum was a player that Liverpool FT wanted out because he was "shit" and "didn't offer anything".Now suddenly he is the type of player everyone wants, someone who is ever present,can hold on the ball, close gaps and control the rythm of the game. — JAMESFF (@JAMESFF9) January 2, 2022

People are finally realising how important Gini Wijnaldum was to our midfield. He was the glue, broke up play so well. Always available and solid. — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@KIopptinho) January 2, 2022

The issue isn’t about missing Wijnaldum, it’s about not replacing him. We all expected him to be replaced in the summer what we should’ve done, but left disappointed. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 3, 2022

When Liverpool play like this, especially in midfield I always find that I'm asking myself the same question "Could FSG have done more to secure Gini Wijnaldum a new contract?" We really miss this wonderful player in the middle of the park. Epitomised reliability. What a mistake! pic.twitter.com/I2KsewlH1k — RoscoRed 🔴 🩸 (@RoscoIX) January 2, 2022

