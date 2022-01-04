‘Regretting it’ ‘Disappointed’ – These Liverpool fans bemoan summer call that is ‘haunting’ the club

Posted by
‘Regretting it’ ‘Disappointed’ – These Liverpool fans bemoan summer call that is ‘haunting’ the club

With Liverpool’s midfield having fielded a great deal of criticism this term as injuries and COVID has taken their toll on the squad, a number of fans took to Twitter to share their regret at the departure of Gini Wijnaldum.

The incredibly reliable midfielder parted ways with the Anfield-based outfit in the summer window after failing to reach an agreement to extend his stay at the club.

Life hasn’t proven to be exactly rosy for the Dutch international in the French capital, however, with some reports linking the 31-year-old with a return to the English top-flight.

READ MORE: Liverpool yet to make League Cup postponement request after COVID outbreak casts doubt over Arsenal tie

The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United would appear to be leading the interest for the ex-Red, if reports are to be believed, however.

The possibility of a return for the former Magpies man in Merseyside will be far from likely, particularly with the club generally reluctant to engage in the January window unless driven by desperation or the availability of the right man at the right time.

Though we’re certainly struggling to build a frequently available and consistent selection of midfielders, it’s worth pointing out that the situation hasn’t been helped by matters outside our control.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top