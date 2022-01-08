“Despite the outbreak” – Lawrenson backs Liverpool for FA Cup tie despite unknown squad availability for the visit of Shrewsbury

Mark Lawrenson is famed for his weekly predictions and his perceived favoritism of Liverpool, he’s had his say on our upcoming FA Cup game.

Our former defender was speaking with BBC Sport as he forecasted the third round tie at home to Shrewsbury Town and was confident of a positive result for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Despite the unknown number of players fit and available for the game, the Reds will be favourites for victory but it will be interesting to see what line-up we produce.

The 64-year-old said: ‘Covid is going to cast a shadow over a lot of these games but I think Liverpool will try to get their tie with Shrewsbury played, despite the outbreak that has affected Jurgen Klopp and his squad this week. 2-0‘.

It appears we have no option but to play the game and so it will be a matter of putting out whatever players we have left in what may well be a patchwork team, full of changes and debuts.

Fingers crossed the prediction is right though and the fringe players can take their chances.

