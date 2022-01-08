(Video) “You can find my volleys on YouTube” – Jurgen Klopp reminisces about his playing days and reminds people of his great goals

Jurgen Klopp is a much better manager than he was a footballer but that doesn’t mean he didn’t score some unbelievable goals, as he was quick to remind people.

In a video for Sky Sports Football and FIFA 22, our boss was coaching Liverpool fan and TV personality Big Zuu, putting the rapper and chef through some drills to help determine his FIFA finishing rating.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the video, it further revealed the brillaince of the German as his laid back and encouraging coaching style shone through.

During the second drill, which was focused on volleying, the 26-year-old had just found the back of the net impressivley and said: “I used the spirit of Jurgen!”.

To which the former Borussia Dortmund manager said: “I had quite a good volley, you can find my volley’s on YouTube!”.

There’s certainly no mistaking that the 54-year-old was right, he scored some brilliant goals in his playing days for Mainz 05 and they are all available to watch on YouTube:

It was a rare moment of self-praise from the man who played 340 games Die Nullfünfer, as both a defender and a striker, before becoming their manager and is usually so self-deprecating about his playing days.

This brief glimpse at his coaching style illustrates why he’s one of the best in the world and why our players would run through brick walls for him.

You can watch the full clip on Klopp and the volleys (at 5:20) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

