Two Liverpool first-teamers ruled out of Arsenal semi-final cup clash as Klopp shares six-player injury update

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that both Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara are unlikely to feature in Liverpool’s upcoming Carabao Cup meeting with Arsenal.

This update comes courtesy of Goal journalist Neil Jones who shared the German’s pre-match press conference comments on Twitter.

Klopp on squad news for Arsenal "Trent and Ali trained yesterday, Divock and Thiago not. That's it pretty much. All players who test negative are available. Harvey Elliott not too far away from team training. Robbo got a knock v Shrewsbury but is fine."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 12, 2022

With the club’s attacking options in short supply, the continued absence of Divock Origi will hardly be reassuring for the former Mainz boss.

Considering how sparse our forward numbers are, Klopp may be encouraged to rely once more on young options to fill up the front-three, which may not necessarily be a concern after Kaide Gordon’s promising outing in the FA Cup.

With Bobby Firmino having enjoyed some minutes in the latter stages of our 4-1 home victory against Shrewsbury Town, one might imagine the Brazilian is a contender for a starting spot alongside the likes of Taki Minamino and Diogo Jota.

There’s no question that we would much prefer to have the deadly duo of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah available for selection than not, though we certainly shouldn’t underestimate what those waiting in the wings can offer.

