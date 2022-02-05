(Video) Harvey Blair scores brilliant solo effort for Liverpool Under 18’s

Harvey Blair scored a brilliant solo goal for Liverpool’s Under 18’s which has got plenty of supporters excited.

The 18-year-old faced Burnley at the AXA Training Centre and gave all those present a real moment of brilliance as he scored a fantastic solo effort.

The Huddersfield-born attacker took the ball from deep inside his own half and carried it with great pace and skill to put the young Reds 1-0 up.

The run was matched by the finish of the youngster with one first-team appearance (against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup) and he helped his team to a 4-1 victory.

With the end of the Premier League winter break coming with the FA Cup game against Cardiff City, it seems likely that Jurgen Klopp will give game time to fewer academy players than he normally would have.

The need to restore match fitness and set up a run of form and results will be high and so the younger lads will be hoping for more chances in the fifth round.

You can watch Blair’s goal courtesy of LFC TV (via @lfctruelsen):

