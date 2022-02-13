Liverpool team news confirmed: Mane & Salah start as Klopp makes four changes

The resumption of domestic football has proved to be fruitful already for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Liverpool securing passage through to the next round of the FA Cup and three points against ex-boss Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

The Reds’ upcoming clash with Burnely will prove, as ever, to be a different challenge altogether, of course, with the side needing to keep a close eye on the Clarets’ winter signing, Wout Weghorst.

Likewise, the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto will no doubt have Sean Dyche’s men on edge – particularly after an electric Premier League debut for the Colombian midweek.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool have entered into contract talks with James Milner

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, we’ve fielded Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the centre of the back four.

Jordan Henderson returns to the side after recovering from a back concern, with Fabinho retained in the middle of the park and Naby Keita given the nod.

Up top, Klopp has favoured a forward line comprised of Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team is… LIVE! What do you make of the XI, Jurgen Klopp's gone with against Burnley, Reds? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/BgxQtb5QSR — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 13, 2022

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!