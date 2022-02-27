(Video) Liverpool squad gatecrash Sky Sports News as they walk around the Wembley pitch

Jurgen Klopp, his coaching staff and all the players walked around the Wembley pitch several hours before kick-off.

Sky Sports News were recording live at the time and began to say hello to all the players and staff as they interrupted their broadcast.

It did look as though there was a deliberate message to everyone that they were not to take part in an interview, with the boss looking to most tempted but ultimately deciding not to chat.

The likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk were called out by name and Jordan Henderson went over to say hello to Clinton Morrison but also said that he wasn’t able to talk.

As noted during the clip, all the lads looked very relaxed and focused on the job at hand today – to try and win the Carabao Cup for the first time in 10 years.

Let’s hope this doesn’t disrupt the build-up to the game and that we can leave the stadium with a trophy in-hand.

You can watch the video of the squad courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

"Morning." 👋 Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players gatecrash Super Sunday Matchday on their morning walk around Wembley pic.twitter.com/dYovohKT6w — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022

