(Video) Jurgen Klopp and Takumi Minamino respect Sadio Mane’s bottle spraying wishes

Tradition is a big part of the English game and Jordan Henderson leading Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the squad to make the walk up the Wembley steps, was a big nod to that.

Another note of a perhaps more recent tradition, is the spraying of champagne after a trophy is lifted but this is something that has been reduced in recent times.

The reason for this is of course the increased number of players who choose not to drink alcohol for religious reasons, one of these players is Sadio Mane.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool squad gatecrash Sky Sports News as they walk around the Wembley pitch

As the on-pitch celebrations began, our No.10 stood by Takumi Minamino but appeared to politely ask that he didn’t spray the bottle whilst he was stood near him.

As soon as a few pictures had been taken, the Senegalese winger then moved away from the group as to not partake in the spraying celebrations.

Spotting this, Jurgen Klopp moved over to speak the with the 29-year-old and ensure that he wasn’t feeling excluded from the group.

It’s a great show of the bosses skills and also the respect he has for other’s wishes, it does seem a little unlikely there was alcohol in the bottles because of the growing trend to not award footballers alcohol as prizes, but this is a great show of the changing culture in England’s game.

You can watch the video courtesy of Sky Sports (via @naimazminudin):

Totally the best reason to love Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/2k244oGndY — Portgas D. Im (@naimazminudin) February 27, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!