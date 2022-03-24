‘DELETE’ – Liverpool fans near universally horrified by club’s ‘unethical’ project

Liverpool fans flocked onto Twitter in their numbers to share their disapproval of the club’s decision to sell NFTs as part of a digital, global community.

The club shared a tweet detailing what the ‘LFC Heroes Club’ would entail, with the Reds the latest to capitalise on a scheme that is attracting mixed reviews from commentators and economists.

🔴 Welcome to the @LFCHeroesClub! 🔴 A first-of-its-kind online fan community, centered around digital collectibles and created for the LFC faithful 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 24, 2022

The environmental impact of NFTs, in particular, has proved to be a consistent bugbear for critics across the globe, with one digital artist claiming that it costs $5,000 just ‘to offset the emissions from one of his collections’, as reported by The Verge.

READ MORE: Liverpool told ‘under the radar’ star could be ideal Mo Salah replacement

Though the moral fibre of football as a whole is increasingly coming under question (a situation Liverpool hasn’t been immune to either of late), it’s disappointing to see us embark on this path.

Having previously attracted critique for copyright schemes, its approach with a European Super League, furlough, and so on, it’s yet another occasion inspiring a feeling of disconnection between fans and the club.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

‘The Liverpool way’ doesn’t involve scamming your fans with a Ponzi scheme. Hugely disappointed. Bad enough when Robbo did it. — Andy Corrigan (@FlameRoastToast) March 24, 2022

This is disgraceful. — Damien (@damofa) March 24, 2022

Bad decision to continue with these. We were surveyed and plenty of us put forward our view that these NFTs are unethical. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@casinooasis14) March 24, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more! 🎙️