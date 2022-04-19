(Video) Milner and Tsimikas caught scuffling behind Henderson as skipper conducts post-game interview

Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner were the subject of interest from Liverpool fans after the Reds’ latest victory over Manchester United.

The pair were caught having a minor scuffle after the 4-0 win, with the Greek international appearing to jokingly shove the vice-skipper away whilst Jordan Henderson conducted a post-match interview.

We’re sure it’s just a joking matter between the pair, with there surely being nothing else to do but celebrate an important win in the context of the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of reddit user u/Caspy36: