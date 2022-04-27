(Video) Thiago piledriver hits the post from 30-yards; had Villarreal ‘keeper beaten

Thiago Alcantara’s 30-yard strike was inches away from breaking the deadlock at Anfield and having the home crowd on their feat in awe of another stunning effort from the Spaniard.

With the game balanced close to the half-time break, the classy Spaniard rolled the dice with a long-range shot that hit the crossbar beyond Geronimo Rulli’s reach.

There’s no questioning it would have been one to remember from the former Bayern Munich man

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

