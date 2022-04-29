Jurgen Klopp on whether these are the days of our lives and what the next four years will provide at Liverpool

The rhetoric around many Liverpool fans right now is that ‘these are the days’, we’re living in the glory years and Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the theory.

Speaking with the club website, the 54-year-old said: ‘Hopefully not! Maybe the time of our lives comes, maybe it gets even better. But, yes, it’s a very good time.

‘I said it a couple of times, it’s absolutely good to be a Red in the moment. I think we all know that, we all appreciate it and we all love it’.

What a way to answer the question and build for the future, we can look forward to four years of similar levels of success, that we’ve experienced of late.

We are a realistic fanbase and the opinion that we should enjoy this whilst it lasts it a good one, even if slightly pessimistic.

Until 2026 the German will be building a team to challenge for every trophy and let’s relish the opportunity to live in the moment but be aware it could all get even better!

