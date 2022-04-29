(Video) Jurgen Klopp hilariously misunderstands ‘brain fog’ during pre-Newcastle United press conference

Jurgen Klopp may have been in Liverpool since 2015 but there are still some parts of the English language he can misunderstand.

Before his pre-Newcastle United press conference began, the boss sat down to face the media and misheard a turn of phrase from his press officer.

The words “brain fog” can be heard behind the German and he replied with: “Why can everyone say the word and then if I say it, it’s not okay?”.

“Brain f**k” he then said, to which the whole room gasped before they burst out laughing.

“No, brain fog!” was the reply to the 54-year-old, “Oh, so you didn’t say that – what did you say?” was the manager’s reply.

“Fog, F O G” had to be spelled out to the gaffer and then the meaning of the word, he took it well though and replied with: “Oh, okay! It sounds to my ears exactly the same to be honest!”.

When you put yourself in his shoes, it’s easy to understand how this could have happened and he handled the situation very well – even though he did say the word he keeps getting in trouble for!

It was a lovely, innocent and truly hilarious moment that further shows why we’re so happy this man is hanging around until 2026.

