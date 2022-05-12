‘He’s a machine’ – Klopp agrees with BBC Sport pundit on importance of overlooked £34m Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp described Sadio Mane as a ‘massive player’ for Liverpool after the Senegalese international scored the winning goal for the visitors at Villa Park.

The 54-year-old’s comments run parallel to those made by BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty, with the commentator highlighting how overlooked the No.10 has been at times in his Anfield career.

“He’s a machine, I told him after the game,” the German was quoted as saying after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa by the Mirror.

“Massive player, massive player. Physicality, his mix of technique, desire and physicality, in the moment when everyone has a few yards in the legs, you can see it with him. Top goal, just a fantastic, world-class player

The wide man-turned-striker has been in impeccable form since the AFCON final, amassing 14 goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions) following his return to domestic football.

With Mo Salah often stealing the spotlight (particularly with his first-half of the season form), our former Southampton ace’s efforts have been somewhat shadowed.

With Mane’s contract also set to run out in the summer of 2023, however, we can ill afford to focus blindly on our Egyptian King and risk losing one of the globe’s top attacking talents.

The club will have their priorities in talks, though if it wasn’t made abundantly clear before, we’d struggle to replace the 30-year-old just as much as our No.11.

