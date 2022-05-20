Mark Lawrenson previews Liverpool’s clash with Wolves and expects Jurgen Klopp to return his ‘big guns’ to the starting XI

Mark Lawrenson has backed Liverpool to earn all three points against Wolves on Sunday and predicted a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

If the Reds are to beat the Molineux outfit and City are to drop points against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at the Etihad, that means the Premier League trophy will be once again returning to Merseyside.

The former Liverpool defender admitted he was impressed by the way in which Jurgen Klopp’s side responded to going a goal down at Southampton on Tuesday night despite the German making nine changes, but he’s expecting some of the ‘big guns’ to return to the XI at the weekend.

“Liverpool’s win at Southampton on Tuesday was such an impressive result after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that won the FA Cup on Saturday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It was the performance that really stood out for me, because after going a goal behind early on, Liverpool just got better and better. They were completely on top by the end.

“The big guns will be back for Liverpool for this game and I just cannot see Wolves being a threat. They seemed to sign off for the season a few weeks back.

“A win won’t be enough for the Reds to win the title unless Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa, but I don’t think the mood will be low at Anfield if they miss out – in fact, there is no chance of that happening.

“No-one expects them to win the title, and they will get a brilliant reception on their lap of honour for winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The main thing though is the send off they will get before the Champions League final in Paris the following weekend – everyone knows that is the chance to end a brilliant season on a massive high.”

We’re not sure if the ‘big guns’ will be back for the clash with Bruno Lage’s side at the weekend, but Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive update on Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Fabinho and Joe Gomez ahead of our Champions League final clash with Real Madrid next week.

But Lawro is certainly right to point out that no matter what happens in regards to the Premier League title race at the weekend, the players will get a proper reception off the Anfield crowd.

The fans will want to ensure the atmosphere inside the ground is bouncing in order to give the lads one big push before the final in Paris.

The 64-year-old has also backed Pep Guardiola’s side to defeat Aston Villa 3-0 at the Etihad meaning they would become Premier League champions.

That’s all just a prediction for now though, we can’t wait to see what happens this weekend.

It’s going to be exciting, isn’t it?

