BBC pundit on why Liverpool should take ‘£25m or £30m’ for Sadio Mane this summer and continue ‘shrewd’ transfer business

WIth it looking more likely that Sadio Mane will depart this summer, the attention turns to how much money Liverpool should ask for.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Karen Carney said: “Taking my footballing hat off and thinking about it business-wise, I probably would sell him for £25m or £30m.

“If there is any club I would trust to use that money wisely it would be Liverpool. For that amount of money, I believe that Liverpool could find another absolute diamond.

“He could go for nothing, and that’s a risk. Liverpool are so shrewd in their business – they are so clever, so smart. When Coutinho left, we all thought: ‘What is Klopp doing?’ He brought in Alisson and Van Dijk. Every club has to go through a recycle.

“You want to keep him – you absolutely would – but, business-wise, would I want to risk losing him for nothing when I could invest that money in a manager I know, trust and believe in?

“He never wastes any transfer money, in my opinion. I would have to consider it.”

It’s going to be a tough one to watch our No.10 leave and also to try and negotiate a deal for him, with just one year left on his contract.

Given our run of brillaint transfer business though, we can place our trust in the club to receive a good price and find an adequate replacement.

