(Video) Andre Onana endures another horror show as Sadio Mane piles on the misery at AFCON

Andre Onana’s season went from bad to worse on Friday, and it was a former Liverpool favourite who piled on the misery for the Manchester United goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old’s first campaign at Old Trafford has seen him culpable of numerous blunders, and he endured another horror show for Cameroon on Friday as they lost 3-1 to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane put the seal on the defending champions’ victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a first-time finish which rolled rather than rocketed into the net, with Onana reacting late and unable to get a hand to it despite the shot being far from powerful.

It’s a moment which’ll make United fans recoil in despair after another howler from their first-choice stopper, while Liverpool fans will lap up the double whammy of a modern-day Anfield icon heaping further woe on the beleaguered Red Devils netminder.

You can view Onana’s blunder for Mane’s goal below, via @SkyFootball on X (formerly Twitter):