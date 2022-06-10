Ibrahim Sangare has ‘his heart on a move to the Premier League’ with Liverpool one of four clubs after the midfielder

Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder and one of the latest rumoured targets is Ibrahim Sangare.

As reported by Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): ‘PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has set his heart on a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle monitoring the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international’.

The PSV midfielder is clearly being courted by many suitors and a move to the Premier League may be enough for him at this stage, meaning that this move could go down to finances.

READ MORE: Liverpool ready to move for Gavi and are ‘willing to pay the player’s release clause’ but his ‘entourage’ have other ideas

The 24-year-old made 49 appearances last season for PSV, only missing four matches through injury in the entire campaign, scoring four goals and recording four assists.

Playing in defensive and central midfield, the Ivory Coast international would add depth to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and cover for the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson.

It’s believed that Ibrahim Sangare could arrive for around £30 million and that would be an attractive proposition for FSG, particularly when compared to some other midfield targets.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history