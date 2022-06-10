Liverpool have sent scouts to watch teenage international star, confirms Ekrem Konur – Naby Keita recommended him to Liverpool

With Liverpool hot in pursuit of Darwin Nunez, it can be easy to forget how active the club is when it comes to identifying promising talent across the globe.

One rising starlet the Reds reportedly have their eyes on is that of Saint-Etienne’s Saidou Sow, with Ekrem Konur noting in a tweet that the Merseysiders have already sent scouts to observe the Guinean international.

🚨 Liverpool are monitoring the situation of 19-year-old Guinean defender Saidou Sow, who scouts are Saint-Étienne. 🇬🇳 #LFC #ASSE pic.twitter.com/r46FbMAI9C — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 10, 2022

The teenager is said to come at the recommendation of Naby Keita, with club officials watching the defender during the National Elephants’ clash with Egypt, according to L’Equipe.

It’s a link that surprises us given the wealth of centre-back options we have at the club in reserve, let alone those in the first-team squad.

At 23 and 25 years of age respectively, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are extremely exciting options for the future of the backline, with us holding high hopes still for Sepp van den Berg.

That being said, at 19 years old, the argument could be made that Sow is young enough to have a chance of competing for a first-XI spot in future should he reach his potential in the game.

