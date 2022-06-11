Liverpool forced to make Nat Phillips ‘rethink’ as they asses a ‘long-term replacement for Joel Matip’ in defence

Liverpool supporters adore Nat Phillips after his role in Liverpool’s injury crisis campaign and he may be handed another Anfield chance.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘Liverpool are weighing up the possibility of allowing defender Nat Phillips to return to Bournemouth on loan next season.

‘The Reds were ready to cash in on the 25-year-old centre-back after he helped the Cherries win promotion back to the Premier League during a successful six-month stint with the south-coast club.

‘But Phillips’ impressive form has prompted a rethink at Anfield – and there is a belief that he could develop into a long-term replacement for Joel Matip. Bolton-born Phillips signed a four-year contract with the Reds last summer after impressing Jurgen Klopp during the injury crisis that sidelined Virgil van Dijk, Matip and Joe Gomez.

‘He was allowed to go on loan to Bournemouth last January following the trio’s return to action and the arrival of Ibrahima Konate. Phillips has settled both on and off the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.

‘And Liverpool are now considering the option of allowing him to return for a season in the top-flight in a deal which would see Bournemouth pay a loan fee’.

It does make sense that if Jurgen Klopp and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker are equally as impressed with his standing within the game – why not let him have a season in the Premier League on loan?

If it works well then the 25-year-old could return to Merseyside with much more experience and a more attractive position in our squad, given the then advanced age of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

The only downside would be that if the Bolton-born defender was so bad that it decreased his current market value but that seems unlikely, given his performance level of the past few seasons.

