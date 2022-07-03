‘No way!’ – Ex-Premier League forward’s confident Mo Salah admission will excite Liverpool supporters

Darren Bent is confident that Mo Salah will continue providing the firepower for Liverpool now that his contract situation has been resolved.

The 30-year-old signed a new three-year-deal with the club on Friday and ended rumours that he may be willing to leave Anfield for free in 12 months time.

The Egyptian King has netted over 20 goals in all five of his seasons at the Reds and Bent is adamant that the No. 11 is definitely not past his best.

“No way! I think he’s in his prime right now,” the former Premier League forward told talkSPORT (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Next season he’ll go and score over 20 goals again.

“How many times has he won the Golden Boot? Three times? He’s broken the record for goals in a Premier League season, the records keep going and going and going. Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fanbase, they must be absolutely delighted with this.”

The Egypt international has been a revelation ever since he arrived from AS Roma in 2017.

He’s now won every major trophy possible during his time at the club and he will be hungry for more silverware in the next three years.

He had already admitted that he was remaining at Anfield for the upcoming season, but there was genuine concern that if no agreement was reached over a new deal, that we could lose one of the world’s best players for free this time next year.

Those concerns can now be put to bed after he signed the new deal that will see him remain on Merseyside until 2025 and earn a weekly wage of around £350,000.

That puts him out on his own as the club’s highest paid player in history and he’s certainly earned the deal.

Let’s hope for more of the same in the coming seasons as we look to continue the success we’ve tasted in recent years.

