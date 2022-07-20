(Video) “I just can’t” – Ben Foster makes Liverpool Premier League prediction ahead of ‘a little bit of a transition period’

Liverpool were written off by so many pundits before the last season began and now we’re at the point where the predictions start again, starting with Ben Foster.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Watford goalkeeper said: “This season, I’m going to go for third. I think there’s going to be two better teams than Liverpool this year, I think losing Sadio Mane, I think they’re in a little bit of a transition period.

“I can’t see them trying to be up there and about trying to win the Premier League, I just can’t. I still think they’ll do decent, third position”.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Garcia claims that ‘very clever’ Darwin Nunez will ‘have to work harder’ to get into the Liverpool team

There’s no doubting that Sadio Mane was hugely important to how Jurgen Klopp’s team has performed in the past few seasons but with the signings made by the club, there wouldn’t be an expectation of a decline in quality.

We will have to wait and see how well Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho settle into the squad but there will be a belief within the team that we can win the league this season and finishing third will not be in the mind of anyone within our dressing room.

You can watch Foster’s predictions on Liverpool’s position (from 2:24) via Ben Foster – The Cycling GK on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business